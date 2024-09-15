Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Short Interest Update

Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Afentra Price Performance

OTCMKTS:STGAF remained flat at $0.65 on Friday. Afentra has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

Get Afentra alerts:

About Afentra

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.