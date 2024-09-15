AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 121.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 102.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $90.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

