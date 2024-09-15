Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) to Issue $0.04 Annual Dividend

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Agent Information Software Price Performance
AIFS remained flat at $1.05 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. Agent Information Software has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.12.
Agent Information Software Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agent Information Software
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Agent Information Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agent Information Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.