AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the August 15th total of 171,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AirNet Technology Stock Down 4.0 %
AirNet Technology stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 194,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,778. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. AirNet Technology has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.90.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
