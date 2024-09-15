Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Short Interest Up 28.4% in August

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Airship AI Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ AISP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 347,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,118. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. Airship AI has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $14.32.

Get Airship AI alerts:

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Airship AI will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Paul M. Allen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airship AI stock. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 216,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 1.89% of Airship AI at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AISP. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Airship AI in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Airship AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Airship AI

About Airship AI

(Get Free Report)

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.