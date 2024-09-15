Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $86.52 and last traded at $86.85. 661,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,063,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.50.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Baird R W cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.10.

The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

