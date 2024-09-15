Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Up 14.6% in August

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 2.6 %
ASTL stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,086. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.50. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.32 million. Algoma Steel Group had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 345,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 190,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 63.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 158,526 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,229,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,364,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
