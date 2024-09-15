Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Up 14.6% in August

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 2.6 %

ASTL stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,086. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.50. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.32 million. Algoma Steel Group had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 345,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 190,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 63.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 158,526 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,229,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,364,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

