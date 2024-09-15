Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.82 and last traded at $84.44. 3,229,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 16,359,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.49.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

The firm has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

