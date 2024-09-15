Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of ALGS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,500. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $4.75. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.59% and a negative net margin of 1,100.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.75) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
