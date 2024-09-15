Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.77

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 64392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

Allianz Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.38 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Allianz SE will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also

