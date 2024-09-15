Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s share price traded down 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 110,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 66,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 23.78, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interests in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.