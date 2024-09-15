AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Major Shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi Buys 5,854 Shares

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi bought 5,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $22,654.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,117,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,116,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Ilwaddi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 3,835 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $15,148.25.

On Thursday, August 15th, Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 31,393 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $127,141.65.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Holdings Ilwaddi bought 27,515 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $104,281.85.

NASDAQ ALTI opened at $4.25 on Friday. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AlTi Global by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 50,379 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AlTi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

