Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Reduced by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 5.2% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

