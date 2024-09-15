Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,788 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after acquiring an additional 919,058 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,418,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,211,000 after purchasing an additional 805,051 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 415.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 984,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,935,000 after purchasing an additional 793,327 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,059,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,065,000 after purchasing an additional 742,896 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

MO stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

