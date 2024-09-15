American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Trading Up 26.4 %

Shares of AHOTF stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

