Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 174,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 281,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Up 0.7 %

AMGN stock opened at $332.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.70 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.82.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.28.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

