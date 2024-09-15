Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 5,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 239,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $86.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime U.S. Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the cannabis industry. MJUS was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

