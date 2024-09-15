AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW) Short Interest Update

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 92.8% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

AmpliTech Group Stock Performance

AmpliTech Group stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.31.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

