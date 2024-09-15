Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Short Interest Down 24.4% in August

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the August 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. 843,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,136. The stock has a market cap of $178.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.62. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of ($1.02) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 858,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,856.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMLX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 2,768.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,454 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $3,617,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,300,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,325,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after buying an additional 707,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

