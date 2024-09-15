Analysts Set Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Target Price at $297.40

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

APD opened at $284.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 5,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,233,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,936,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,735,000 after buying an additional 389,380 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

