Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:FINS opened at $13.10 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $13.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.