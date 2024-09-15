ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Short Interest Update

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,798,300 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 3,936,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47,983.0 days.

ANZ Group Price Performance

ANZ Group stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. ANZ Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58.

Get ANZ Group alerts:

About ANZ Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.