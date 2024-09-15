AO World (LON:AO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $107.64

Shares of AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.64 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 107.60 ($1.41). AO World shares last traded at GBX 108.20 ($1.41), with a volume of 94,376 shares trading hands.

AO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AO World from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £635.15 million, a PE ratio of 2,740.00, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

In other AO World news, insider Chris Hopkinson sold 2,000,000 shares of AO World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total value of £2,340,000 ($3,060,023.54). Corporate insiders own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

