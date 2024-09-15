Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Trading 67.1% Higher

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report) shot up 67.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.82. 10,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 19,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Appen Trading Up 67.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.

About Appen

Appen Limited operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company provides a platform for the AI data development process.

