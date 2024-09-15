Arcblock Hits 1-Day Volume of $529,838.99 (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $170.65 million and approximately $529,838.99 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00002877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Arcblock Profile
Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
