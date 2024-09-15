Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $101.94

Shares of Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.94 ($1.33) and traded as high as GBX 129 ($1.69). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.63), with a volume of 14,850 shares.

Arcontech Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,556.25 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.92.

Arcontech Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Arcontech Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. Arcontech Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

About Arcontech Group

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

