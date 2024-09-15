ARPA (ARPA) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.74 Million

ARPA (ARPA) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One ARPA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ARPA has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARPA has a total market cap of $58.89 million and $9.74 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,519,586,598 tokens. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,519,586,598.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.0411978 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $11,087,198.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

