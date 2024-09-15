Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ARTL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.37. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

