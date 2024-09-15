ASD Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.48 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. ASD has a market cap of $23.48 million and $1.22 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,186.49 or 1.00003843 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013479 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001000 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03551328 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,301,192.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.