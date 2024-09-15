ASD (ASD) Price Reaches $0.0347 on Major Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $22.95 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

