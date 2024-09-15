Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 398 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 396 ($5.18). Approximately 208,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 209,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 393 ($5.14).

Asia Dragon Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £637.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 403.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 387.76.

About Asia Dragon

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

