ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 1.5%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $813.32 and last traded at $812.54. Approximately 271,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,256,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $800.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $898.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $945.46. The stock has a market cap of $322.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 41.1% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 25,520.0% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

