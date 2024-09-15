Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Update

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

ASMB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 26,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,721. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $8.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -7.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Assembly Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein bought 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $55,563.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 693,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,677,774.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 131.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,421,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

See Also

