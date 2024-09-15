AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,177,000 after buying an additional 9,002,450 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,965 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,127,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $188,476,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,999,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $78.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

