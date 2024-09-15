Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.71. Astria Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $62,115,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after buying an additional 1,814,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after buying an additional 480,184 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,842,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 218,518 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

