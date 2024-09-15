Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC Has $38.52 Million Stock Position in Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO)

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its position in Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,137,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the quarter. Korro Bio accounts for approximately 4.1% of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC owned approximately 12.26% of Korro Bio worth $38,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Korro Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the second quarter valued at about $649,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $4,352,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,269,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRRO stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61. Korro Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $97.91.

Korro Bio ( NASDAQ:KRRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -10.29 EPS for the current year.

KRRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair started coverage on Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

