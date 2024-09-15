Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Down 3%

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATATGet Free Report) traded down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.69. 226,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 830,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13.

Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.