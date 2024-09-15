Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.69. 226,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 830,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13.

Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

