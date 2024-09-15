Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.69. 226,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 830,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.
Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 3.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13.
Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.
Atour Lifestyle Company Profile
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.
