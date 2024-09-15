Auna SA’s (NYSE:AUNA) Lock-Up Period To End on September 18th

Auna’s (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 18th. Auna had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 22nd. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Auna from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

NYSE:AUNA opened at $7.30 on Friday. Auna has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Auna will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Auna in the first quarter valued at $3,461,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auna during the 1st quarter worth $1,410,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Auna in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Auna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auna in the first quarter valued at $6,899,000.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

