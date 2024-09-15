AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.11.

ACQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACQ

Insider Activity at AutoCanada

AutoCanada Stock Performance

In other news, Director Christopher Harris purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00. In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,901.54. Also, Director Christopher Harris purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,200 shares of company stock valued at $654,640 over the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$14.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$341.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$13.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.54.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($1.30). The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.62 billion. AutoCanada had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 1.2624434 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.