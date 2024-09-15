Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AWX opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. Avalon has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.08%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

