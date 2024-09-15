Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,407,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,220.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 241,784 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
