Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $4.58 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007755 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $685.43 million and approximately $14.64 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,641,909 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,623,809.0735315 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.74234793 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 478 active market(s) with $14,584,970.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

