BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 117.5% from the August 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 16.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BAE Systems by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth $699,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Hold”.

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

BAE Systems stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $47.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

