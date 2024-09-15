Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 398,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 609.0 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

Shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock remained flat at $2.41 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Further Reading

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

