Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 398,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 609.0 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance
Shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock remained flat at $2.41 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
