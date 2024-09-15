Bank of America Boosts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $75.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GIS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.07.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,113,000 after buying an additional 8,444,312 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of General Mills by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of General Mills by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,858,000 after purchasing an additional 501,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $377,205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in General Mills by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,629,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,151,000 after purchasing an additional 323,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

