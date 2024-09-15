Barclays Increases Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $2,150.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FICO. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,582.58.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.4 %

FICO stock opened at $1,868.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,680.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,433.87. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $811.99 and a 52 week high of $1,886.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $259,509,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.