Barry Zwarenstein Sells 4,408 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $118,883.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,712.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Tuesday, July 16th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $279,377.07.

Five9 Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 28.4% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,013,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,908,000 after acquiring an additional 666,681 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 56.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 722,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,476 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W downgraded Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIVN

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.