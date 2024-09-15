Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0537 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0537 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $358.94 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,279.91 or 0.03887259 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000571 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00040366 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006754 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011043 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013891 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006839 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002230 BTC.
About Beldex
Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,187,523 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,487,523 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.
Beldex Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.