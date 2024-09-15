Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Trading Up 1.6%

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 153.40 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 152.80 ($2.00). Approximately 2,302,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,506,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.40 ($1.97).
Bellevue Healthcare Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 146.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £835.28 million and a PE ratio of 955.00.
Bellevue Healthcare Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Bellevue Healthcare’s payout ratio is 3,750.00%.
Bellevue Healthcare Company Profile
Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.
