BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20%

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Stock Performance

Shares of BANFP stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $25.98. 2,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

